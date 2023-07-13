MARVIN – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will close New Town Road at Marvin Road next week, weather permitting.
The intersection is scheduled to close Monday, July 17, so crews can install a sewer line under the road. The closure will be in place until Monday, July 24.
A signed detour will be in place for drivers along New Town Road, U.S. 521, Ardrey Kell Road, Marvin Road, Joe Kerr Road and Marvin School Road.
These activities are happening ahead of a separate closure to build a roundabout at the intersection, to be scheduled at a later date.
