Remember the feeling of possibility that overwhelmed you the first time you opened a brand new 64-pack of Crayolas? Artist Herb Williams has never gotten over it. Instead, he’s taken crayon-creativity to the next level.
His work will be exhibited in Wingate University’s Hinson Art Museum starting Wednesday, Feb. 23. And thanks to a partnership among Wingate University, Unionville Elementary and the Union County Community Arts Council, some 50 fifth-graders will get to experience his passion for the creative process firsthand.
Contributions from Wingate’s 2021 One Day, One Dog donor drive helped the university’s art department purchase Williams’ “The Ripple Effect” for the museum’s permanent collection and arrange for his artist talk.
Unionville teacher Eric Hinson, a 1995 Wingate alumnus, then arranged for members of the school’s art club to attend the event. To further inspire the young artists, the Union County Community Arts Council will supply each one with a box of crayons and a sketch pad.
“Crayons are a gateway drug. To most adults, the sight and smell of crayons produce specific memories of childhood,” Williams said. “The twist in the road to nostalgia is the creation of a new object from a medium in which it was not intended.”
Although he’s always loved crayons – he carried his around in a fruitcake tin as a child and now orders single-color cases from Crayola of 3,000 at a time.
It wasn’t until the early 2000s that he realized they were truly his vehicle. Growing up in Alabama, Williams carved sculptures into the red clay of hillsides, his own temporary Mount Rushmores.
As a teen, he worked in construction and took his growing understanding of form and materials to Birmingham-Southern College, where he earned his bachelor of fine arts in sculpture. From there, he worked at a bronze foundry in Florida, helping cast hundreds of sculptures prior to moving to Nashville in 1998.
Although some of his well-known works include melted crayons, Williams’ most distinctive creations are not molten, but formed from crayons in their original form. He cuts the sticks down to the length he needs and then bonds them to a form he has carved or cast, completely enveloping it.
“Whether I use the tips or the butts of the crayons will change the look of it, make it more kinetic or more illustrative,” Williams explains in an episode of Nashville Public Television’s “Tennessee Crossroads.” “There is such promise in that little box of crayons that everybody gets because there are so many possibilities before you even put one to the paper. And that’s a lot of what drove me to work with the whole stick of the crayon, because when you put it on the paper it is never as saturated and rich and thick with pigment as it is in that stick. There is just something so primally satisfying about working with it and working with hundreds of thousands of them.”
It’s that satisfaction of creating something new and unexpected from an everyday object that Wingate’s visual arts coordinator Charlene Bregier hopes Williams will spark in students in her Art 404 Creative Process class.
Wingate University’s Hinson Art Museum is located next to the Batte Center at 403 N. Camden Road, Wingate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.