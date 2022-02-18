OMAHA, Neb. – Scooter’s Coffee has rolled out a new order ahead, pay ahead feature on its mobile app.
Customers can browse menu options, customize orders and pre-pay for same-day pickup during store hours at their nearest Scooter’s Coffee location. Upon arrival at the drive-thru, orders will be prepared fresh and fast.
“We are passionate about enhancing the customer experience,” said Bill Black, chief marketing officer. “Our new order ahead, pay ahead feature will make it even more convenient for our customers to enjoy their favorite Scooter’s Coffee drink and treat.”
All purchases made through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App will earn customers “Smiles” that can be redeemed for loyalty rewards, including free drinks and additional perks.
