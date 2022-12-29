OMAHA, Neb. – The new winter menu at Scooter’s Coffee is full of indulgent flavors to help customers unwind, recharge and focus on self-care.
Sea Salt Caramelicious: Start with rich caramel flavor, then add a sprinkle of sea salt to Scooter’s signature espresso and smoothly frothed milk. The drink is topped with a caramel drizzle and whipped cream.
Crème Brulee Latte: This delight features toasted-sugar flavor paired with creamy white chocolate. Matched with espresso and hot milk, this drink is then topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of turbinado sugar.
Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam: Start with bold, steeped to perfection Cold Brew, then add flavorful and fluffy Sweet Cold Foam.
Enjoy these winter drinks with the Everything Bagel Sandwich or Red Velvet Cake Bites.
