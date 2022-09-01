OMAHA, Neb. – Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate teachers with a free drink treat Sept. 7 during Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day.
Teachers can receive a free drink of any size when they visit Scooter’s Coffee on Sept. 7.
The company says teachers exemplify its core values of integrity, love, humility and courage, day in and day out.
Teachers just need to show a valid school I.D. at Scooter’s Coffee participating locations.
On the web: https://www.scooterscoffee.com/menu.
