MONROE – An overflow within the Union County sanitary sewer  system on May 3 resulted in an estimated 1,160 gallons of wastewater spilling on the  ground. 

The sanitary sewer overflow occurred behind Creek View Drive in the Millbridge neighborhood in Waxhaw. 

The overflow was not of the magnitude to cause immediate  danger to the health of residents or the environment, according to Union County. Pipes, pumps and equipment  were operating properly prior to the overflow.  

Crews determined the overflow was the result of sewer blockage in the pipeline from  an accumulation of construction debris, stone and dirt.  

