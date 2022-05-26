MONROE – Union County Public Schools has recognized Cheryl Konopka as its 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Konopka teaches fifth grade at Rocky River Elementary. In her classroom, Konopka creates a family atmosphere.
"Teaching is hard, but what other profession allows you to create a little family for 180 days?” Konopka said. “What other profession allows you to help a child be all that they can be even when they don't see it? What other profession allows you to see a child you have taught come back years later and tell you something you did or said made an impact? Teaching is a calling and I feel blessed to call myself an educator."
Konopka reinforces this by attending games, plays and dance recitals. She strives to create a classroom culture in which students come to school everyday, not just for academics, but to feel valued.
"Ms. Konopka is a phenomenal choice for our Teacher of the Year,” Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said. “She goes above and beyond every single day for her students and brings excitement to learning.”
She also presents real-world tasks that require problem-solving and provides thought-provoking lessons and high-quality debates.
Creating connections and a collaborative classroom setting is critical to her students' learning. Morning meetings are an example of class community for the Konopka Crew, as she refers to them. It is the most significant time of day, according to Konopka.
"It begins with the Konopka Crew chant and reciting our class mission statement, both student-written. Students become stakeholders in their learning when they create and embrace a mission statement," Konopka said. "Leadership comes in many forms. I am proud to be part of a Leader in Me school and a staff leader for our Lighthouse Team. Morning meetings also include video and discussions targeting Stephen Covey's book, ‘The 8th Habit.’"
Konopka received a one-year lease on a new car from Union County KIA, a Publix gift card, a $500 Target gift card and $1,000 from the Union County Education Foundation.
