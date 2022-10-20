MONROE – Several residents spoke out Oct. 17 against a rezoning that may pave the way for a wastewater treatment plant.
The rezoning of 100 acres at 3124 Ridge Road in Indian Trail would allow a wastewater treatment plant by right, meaning it would only have to go through a staff review to get a permit.
At least 18 people signed up to speak during the public hearing. Several raised concerns about the smell of a sewage plant and how their area is already prone to flooding.
“We do not want to become Indian Trail’s outhouse,” Christopher Lee Allen said, “nor pay for uncontrolled high density housing growth with a loss in our quality of life. I’m not against growth but this is not the organic growth that Union County citizens desire.”
Lucas Lands uses the site for its landscaping business. The county has explained plans to build a wastewater treatment plant on 85 acres of the site. Lucas Lands will continue to operate on the rest of the property and possibly upgrade it with a greenhouse or nursery.
Other potential uses baked into the rezoning include a solid waste convenience center (not a landfill), wireless telecommunications facility and broadcast tower.
“The board is not voting to actually build a wastewater treatment plant today,” Assistant County Manager Brian Matthews told commissioners. “That is obviously something that is being considered for the future. We wanted to be open and transparent about what uses were being considered for this piece of property.
“But there will be future decisions by this board on whether or not to actually construct a wastewater treatment plant on this property if you decide to rezone it or if you move forward with another site, the board will have to make future decisions on the actual construction of a wastewater treatment plant.”
Commissioner Dennis Rape told the crowd they may vote on the rezoning as early as the first November meeting.
Mitch Allen, a Union County native living in Lancaster, S.C., spoke about his family’s property on neighboring Friendly Baptist Church Road.
“Deep down I know this isn’t right. It feels too fast, feels unreal and it feels dirty,” he said. “Before I leave, I need you to ask yourself if this was your family, your community, would you not be doing the same thing – fighting for what’s right?”
Other residents took harsher tones.
Monica Seals and Karen Marino said commissioners faced the prospect of being voted out of office if they approved the rezoning.
“It does not matter how much perfume you pour on a pile of crap. It’s still just a pile of crap,” Marino said. “This sewage facility isn’t even designed yet and it stinks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.