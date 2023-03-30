INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail is updating its pedestrian plan.
The Move IT campaign will examine walking conditions in and around Indian Trail. The town will also explore policies and programs that support roadway and trail network improvements.
Residents can take a survey and give feedback using an interactive map at www.moveindiantrail.com/outreach. The town will offer more opportunities for public input in the weeks ahead.
Tim Jones, planner and project manager, said many new residents have moved to Indian Trail since the town’s original pedestrian plan was adopted in 2009.
“In order to create a comprehensive Pedestrian Plan, we need to understand where our residents walk to and why, what barriers there are to walking, and what other transportation needs they may have,” Jone said. “We look forward to hearing what our residents have to say and creating this plan together.”
The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded $70,000 to the town last year to update the pedestrian plan. The grant required a 30% match from the town.
