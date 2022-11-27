CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Superfund Research Program is conducting a study to prevent and reduce harmful exposure to contaminated well water.
In coordination with its partners at Clean Water for NC, the program is conducting a survey to better understand well water contamination in Union County. After completing a survey (click here), if the well owner lives in certain areas of Union County, they may be selected for a free well test.
Water samples will be analyzed for inorganic metal contamination. Confidential water quality results will be emailed and mailed to residents’ homes, and a follow-up community meeting will be held in the county to report back results and answer participant questions. Eligible well users will have kits mailed to their home and must be returned either by mail or dropped off at a central location. Detailed sampling instructions will be provided.
Questions? Contact Andrew George at andrewg@unc.edu or 919-966-7839.
For more information, visit the program’s All About Well Testing and Well Water Contaminants pages.
This study is supported by the UNC Superfund Research Program and funded by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.
