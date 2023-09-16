Research and Education Farm grows from partnerships

Gena Moore, director of agricultural food systems at Wingate University, and Andrew Baucom, director of the Union County Cooperative Extension, cut the ribbon Sept. 12 on the Wingate University Research and Education Farm on Presson Road. Behind them, from left, are Jeff Frederick, Wingate provost; Brad Hargett, chairman of the Union County Agricultural Advisory Board; Rhett Brown, Wingate president; Jerry Simpson, former Union County commissioner and former Extension director; David Williams, county commissioner; and Patrick Niland, deputy county manager. Photo courtesy of Wingate University