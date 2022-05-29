MONROE – The Wild Turkey 5K Trail Run and Walk will be held in conjunction with the Union County Heritage Festival on Sept. 17 at the Union County Agricultural Center.
Proceeds from the race benefit the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.
The Wild Turkey 5K Trail Run and Walk will be hybrid again this year with two options to allow everyone to participate in the way they feel most comfortable or most convenient. Participants of the on-site Wild Turkey 5K will find a revised, mostly wooded course this year. The 3.1-mile race begins at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Those who sign up for the run anywhere Wild Turkey 5K can do the race anytime and anywhere between 8 a.m. Sept. 17 and 5 p.m. Sept. 18.
Registration is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Monroe/WildTurkey5KTrailRun.
For the on-site 5K, entrance fees cost $20 per person through July 31, $25 through Aug. 31, and $30 through race day. Registration for the run anywhere 5K is $20 until 8 p.m. Sept. 16. There will be no price increases closer to the event for the run anywhere race. Children ages 5 to 14 pay just $10 for either race. Groups of four or more who register together receive $5 discount each.
All on-site 5K participants are invited to enjoy an after-race party with refreshments, door prizes and an award ceremony. First-place finisher medals will be awarded for overall men and women, and the top finisher guy or girl in each of the seven age brackets. No performance prizes will be awarded for the run anywhere 5K. All who register by Aug. 31 will be guaranteed a commemorative T-shirt.
Race participants are encouraged to stay and enjoy the Union County Heritage Festival (from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), which features vendors, activities for kids, garden, natural living, crafts and conservation-themed exhibitors and attractions, food, live entertainment, raffle prizes, speakers, cooking demonstrations and the 4-H Expo.
The Union County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association hosts the 5K race and festival.
On the web: https://www.mastergardenersunioncountync.org
