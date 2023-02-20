MONROE – Water utilities serving five counties, including Union, will coordinate their annual Water Quality Preventative Maintenance Program throughout March.
This involves temporarily switching water disinfectants from chloramines to chlorine to optimize water quality within the distribution systems from March 1 to 31 in the following areas:
• Union County: Public water systems in Weddington, Wesley Chapel, Waxhaw, Marvin, Indian Trail, Stallings, Wingate, Marshville, Fairview, Unionville and unincorporated areas of Union County served by Union County Water.
• Monroe: Public water system in the city of Monroe.
• Lancaster County: Public water systems in Lancaster, Heath Springs, Kershaw and unincorporated areas of Lancaster County served by Lancaster County Water and Sewer District.
• Anson County: Public water systems in Wadesboro, Morven, Lilesville, Peachland, Polkton, Marshville, Ansonville, unincorporated areas of Anson County and portions of Richmond County and Chesterfield County, S.C., served by Anson County Utilities.
While most water customers will notice a change, some may notice temporary taste, color or odor differences in their water. Union County says this is normal and that water remains safe for drinking, bathing, cooking and other uses.
Three groups are encouraged to get professional advice about appropriate steps in response to changes in water disinfection:
• kidney dialysis providers/patients,
• fish, pond, pool and aquarium owners/ operators, and
• some businesses that use water in their production process.
The annual maintenance, which is recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, is performed when water usage is low.
Residents may see crews performing flushing operations at hydrants to ensure chlorinated water is dispersed through the entire system.
The disinfection process will return to using chloramines when the program is completed March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.