MONROE – For the third consecutive year, 99.1, THE FUN ONE is partnering with the Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry to present the FUN ONE Food Drive on Nov. 19 from noon to 7 p.m.
Listeners and members of Union County communities are invited to drop off non-perishable food items (including canned fruits, vegetables and protein, boxed food items and dried beans). Donations will be given to the Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry Food Pantry.
“This special Fun One Food Drive happens at a time of greatest need for our families facing food insecurity,” said Gloria Barrino, executive director of the Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry.
THE FUN ONE is on the air as WDZD-LP Monroe and operates at 99.1fm with coverage throughout Monroe and around the globe via thefunone.org, TuneIn and the 99.1 The Fun One app.
“Everyone on the Fun One team looks forward to this event, every year,” said John Griffin, president and on-air personality. “We’re all thrilled to have the opportunity to engage with members of the community and to have the ability to provide a service that makes a positive impact on our neighbors, especially with the holidays upon us. Hosting a food drive as a live on-air event just adds to the excitement and provides the perfect opportunity for us to serve Monroe and have fun at the same time.”
Email chris@thefunone.org with any questions about the drive.
