CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Steeplechase Foundation founders Bill and Carrington Price intend to retire from their roles on the board of directors immediately and from all aspects of daily operations after the transition is complete in April 2024.
The Prices have dedicated their lives since 1995 to creating and growing the Queen’s Cup Steeplechase, now attracting 15,000 patrons to a 300-plus-acre farm in Mineral Springs. It has become one of the most anticipated events in the Charlotte area.
“Having grown up in Maryland where jump racing is a long-standing spring tradition for both our families and so many others, we decided to bring that same family tradition to the Charlotte region,” Carrington Price said.
The decision to step away from the board was made easier for the Prices knowing that a plan was in place to protect the event while benefiting a charitable organization. The plan revolves around a new partnership between the Charlotte Steeplechase Foundation and Dream On 3.
“It’s time to pass the baton to the next generation who will nurture the Queen’s Cup as we have done since our first race in 1995,” Bill Price said. “We’re confident Dream On 3 will carry on the Queen’s Cup tradition and the ‘Thrill of the Chase.’”
Dream On 3, a national nonprofit founded and headquartered in Charlotte, makes sports dreams come true for people, ages 5 to 21, with life-altering medical conditions. Dream On 3 has changed lives around the country by creating life-changing sports experiences for those when they need it most. More than 200 dreams have been realized over the past 10 years, some involving the likes of Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, Aarn Judge and Dale Earnhardt Jr.
“We could not be more honored or excited to become a part of this historic event,” Dream On 3 co-founder Brandon Lindsey said. “Our roots run deep in Charlotte as this is where we were founded and where our first Dreams came true. We respect the deep history and prestige of the Queen’s Cup, and we cannot wait to honor what Bill and Carrington have created. Through this partnership with the Charlotte Steeplechase Foundation, we have been able to assemble a team that is committed to protecting this important piece of our community’s culture.”
The Charlotte Steeplechase Foundation’s mission is to ensure the financial stability of the annual race while supporting local nonprofits. The foundation has gifted over $1 million to local charities since its inception.
“While we will certainly miss Bill and Carrington’s leadership on the board, we are excited that they will now be able to experience the fullness of the event that they’ve created as loyal patrons,” said Brian McManus, chairman of the Charlotte Steeplechase Foundation’s board of directors. “Our commitment is to honor their vision by protecting this very important piece of our community’s culture. We believe that a partnership with Dream On 3 provides the perfect opportunity for both organizations to fulfill their shared mission of serving this community.”
