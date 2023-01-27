INDIAN TRAIL – Kathy Queen will be leaving her job as clerk of the Town of Indian Trail on Jan. 31 for a role with the Village of Wesley Chapel that blends finance, human resources and town clerk duties.
Queen has worked for the Town of Indian Trail since 2017. She previously worked as deputy town clerk for Waxhaw and with financial organizations.
“Kathy approached her job with energy, focus and dedication,” Mayor David Cohn said. “She was always willing to help those that needed assistance and could assist members of the town council with any last minute request.”
Cohn credited Queen with updating policy to allow the opening of closed session town council minutes, making ordinances accessible for online viewing and creating an onboarding document for new council members.
Council member Todd Barber said she was professional and very good at her job.
“I don't think anybody will know how much you had input on changing the entire environment at town hall for the better,” Barber told her.
Crystal Buchaluk said she worked with Queen prior to joining the council in helping coordinate her daughter’s volunteer work. Buchaluk said Queen made her transition to joining the council very smooth.
Council member Dennis Gay said Queen was always available and was a godsend to new members.
“I’m so tickled that she has a great opportunity to use all her expertise and ability and sure wish her the best,” Gay said.
Town Manager Mike McLaurin said that Trena Sims will take on the town clerk role. Sims has worked for the town for 17 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.