Prospect Elementary strengthens school culture

MONROE – Principal Kim Chinnis surprised students and staff April 21 at Prospect Elementary with news they earned a Leader in Me Lighthouse designation.
During an assembly, teachers and students from different grade levels were chosen to pop 10 colorful balloons, revealing individual letters that formed a word. Students realized it spelled out "Lighthouse," prompting cheers from everyone in the gym.
“Over the past few years, we have worked really hard to strengthen our culture so we have enough leadership opportunities for staff and students. For the past two years, we really focused on aligning the academics with proficiency and growth,” Chinnis said. “One of the things the Lighthouse Certification Team said really came through was that we allow student voice at our school. Our students are a huge part of what we do here and have input.”
Leader in Me empowers students with leadership and life skills. The model is based on a theory of change known as the See-Do-Get Cycle: When you change the way you See things, it influences what you Do and results you Get.
The designation is a standard set by FranklinCovey that is attainable by every Leader in Me school. Applying for this certification typically occurs four to five years after a school begins the Leader in Me process.
Fourth-graders Lily Nance and Evan Spurlock feel encouraged to be leaders.
Lily said they are included in the discussions about what is best for their school and help with events and celebrations. They are also held accountable for their individual goals and take pride in helping others.
“Being named a Lighthouse school feels good. We’ve been working hard,” Evan said. “As a leader, I take great care to be a friend to others, especially when they feel lonely or struggle with their homework. I also like working on my individual WIGs (Wildly Important Goals) because it helps me improve and grow.”
Lighthouse schools must meet nine standards that demonstrate teaching leadership principles, creating a leadership culture and aligning academic systems.
“The Leader in Me program instills essential life skills and leadership qualities in our students, preparing them to become successful leaders and productive members of society. Achieving Lighthouse status is a remarkable accomplishment,” Union County Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said. “I am extremely proud of the principal, administrators, teachers, students and parents who worked hard to attain this level of achievement.”
UCPS has four other Lighthouse schools – Indian Trail Elementary, Rocky River Elementary, Benton Heights Elementary and Sun Valley Middle.
