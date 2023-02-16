INDIAN TRAIL – Deputy Z. Charles has only been working with the Union County Sheriff’s Office for a couple of months but his efforts are leading to some promising results for the Indian Trail Division.
His supervisor, Capt. Brian Huncke, recalled an instance in which Charles was doing preventative patrols in the U.S. 74 area, where there have been several car break-ins. That bit of prevention led Charles to encountering and arresting a suspect with outstanding warrants who was sawing catalytic converters from vehicles in a parking lot.
“We’re hiring really good officers,” Huncke told Indian Trail Town Council on Feb. 14. “They’re making their way to the best agency in the state.”
The Indian Trail Bureau has stepped up its preventative patrols recently.
“We're out documenting, going through your neighborhoods – not only the residential neighborhoods but the business parks and
the car lots,” Huncke said.
Deputy Charles graduated from the University of New York Albany with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a double minor in criminal justice and business management. Charles began his law enforcement career in 2016 with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and spent some time working with the Pineville Police Department before joining the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
“I do have some years of experience and I can’t wait to broaden my career over here in the best county in the country,” Charles said.
