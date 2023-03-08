MONROE – Union County Public Schools recognized Porter Ridge High School senior Jordan Mike as the John H. Crowder Award winner on March 7.
Mike has not only served as a member of the Porter Ridge varsity basketball team, BETA Club and National Honor Society but he has also packed meals for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, donated supplies to homeless people in Uptown Charlotte and explained the importance of reading to children in Union County.
School board member John Kirkpatrick said Mike has raised more than $7,000 since 2018 for breast cancer organizations through his annual J Mike Hoop for Pink Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser.
Mike will attend N.C. State University next fall.
The John H. Crowder Award goes to academically successful students who demonstrate service to their schools and community. Last month’s winner was Piedmont High School student Abigail Boergert.
