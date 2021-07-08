MONROE – The Monroe Police Department arrested four men in connection to firearms discharged within city limits on the evening of July 4.
Detectives determined the shots were coming from the Rushing Street area based on the multiple shots being fired.
Shortly after arriving on the scene, detectives saw multiple people in the back of the 1800 block of Rushing Street using cellphone flashlights to manipulate what detectives believed to be firearms.
“Obviously, firing any weapon in the air in a populated area is extremely dangerous as those projectiles can do damage to property and potentially do serious harm to an individual,” Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said.
As detectives approached, one of the people began discharging an AR-15-style firearm into the air toward residential homes, according to the police department.
Detectives commanded the people to drop the weapons and get on the ground. Two people, later identified as Dameko Maske and Demaris Dontae Witherspoon, took off running. Detectives caught Maske and Witherspoon after a short chase. Maske was found in possession of two concealed handguns.
Detectives arrested Maske, 25 of Indian Trail, on charges of carrying a concealed handgun; resisting, delaying and obstructing justice; and discharging a firearm in the city limits. They arrested Witherspoon, 30, of Monroe, on charges of discharging a firearm in the city limits.
Behind the house, detectives encountered Antwon Clyburn with the AR-15-style firearm. Clyburn, 32, of Monroe, was arrested on charges of possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
Jayqua Edward Clyburn, 23, of Monroe, told a detective on the scene that he was going to shoot him because of the shooting investigation, officials said. Detectives arrested Clyburn on charges of communicating threats and resisting, delaying and obstructing justice. A warrant check on Clyburn revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest, according to police.
“Any threat on an officer is extremely serious, especially in situations where weapons have already been recovered,” Gilliard said. “I am extremely proud of the actions of our officers and their ability to take these dangerous weapons off the streets of Monroe safely.”
