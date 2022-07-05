MONROE – Members of the North Carolina Economic Development Association have elected Union County’s R. Christopher Platé as their president for 2022-23.
Platé has led economic development in Union County since 1999. His organization, Monroe-Union County Economic Development, recently transformed from an interlocal arrangement between the City of Monroe and Union County to a stand-alone governmental unit that cultivates job creation through recruitment and retention strategies.
While heading up economic development activities in Union County, Platé has simultaneously held additional roles, including aviation director for the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport. He helped build North Carolina’s largest geographic cluster of aerospace companies.
“Chris Platé’s thoughtfulness and deep knowledge of economic development bring exciting qualities to this top leadership role,” said Randall Johnson, who chaired NCEDA’s nominating committee. “His perspective as a border-county economic development practitioner in both North Carolina and South Carolina has already brought a great deal of value to our legislative and professional development programs, and North Carolina will no doubt continue drawing from his unique vision as NCEDA works to sustain the state’s economic momentum.”
The NCEDA named Platé its Economic Developer of the Year in 2016 and elected him to its board a year later. He has chaired the NCEDA’s legislative committee and served as vice president.
He and his wife, Dana, live in Waxhaw with their two children.
