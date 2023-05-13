Piedmont High student wins Weddington Optimist Club contest

WEDDINGTON – Addison Rule, a senior at Piedmont High School, recently won the Weddington Optimists Club’s essay contest.
The theme of the contest was “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving Our Dreams?”
Rule received $200 for the win. His essay will be sent to the district level to be judged along with winners from other Optimist Clubs in the NC West district. College scholarships are available for district-level winners.
“Addison Rule did a wonderful job of articulating this year’s theme,” Club President Bill Deter said. “He expressed himself well through the essay and deserved the honor of first place.”
Second and third place winners were Varun Warner and Alexandra Rhodes from Marvin Ridge High School.
The Weddington Optimist Club has been participating in the Optimist Essay Contest for over 20 years and has been active in the community since 1980. The club also hosts an oratorical contest, visual arts contest, five $2,000 scholarship grants and Christmas programs.
