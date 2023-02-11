MONROE – Union County Public Schools recognized Piedmont High School student Abigail Boergert with the John H Crowder Service Award during the Feb. 7 school board meeting.
School board member John Kirkpatrick explained how Abigail has worked with students with special needs through school dances and the Special Olympics as well as delivered thank you cards to health care workers at hospitals.
Abigail has not only organized and volunteered at events that build school spirit such as open houses, homecoming and pep rallies, but the senior has also sat with students who are alone in the lunchroom and read to elementary school students.
Abigail has been involved with Piedmont’s Student Government, Athletic Booster Club, Break the Silence, National Honor Society, S.O.A.R. and Unified Champions Schools.
The John H Crowder Service Award goes to a high school student who makes a difference at school and in the community, Kirkpatrick said.
