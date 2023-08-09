There was a time on social media where you’d see video after video of people running out of big-box stores with shopping carts full of inventory they didn’t pay for. We’ve also seen corporate layoffs affect many different industries such as retail, social media and even logistics.
2023 hasn’t been the easiest year for businesses but I am inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit in our community.
One of my favorites times of the year is when Charlotte Media Group celebrates the winners of our Best of the Weeklies readers choice awards for the Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly, Union County Weekly and South Charlotte Weekly.
This year's reception was held Aug. 8 at Mario's Italian Restaurant.
These campaigns are designed to recognize companies that are at the top of their game. They may excel in providing a quality product or service. Or they may achieve a customer experience that resonates long after the transaction.
In the Aug. 11 edition of The Weekly, you’ll find the list of this year’s winners. We’ll also be publishing descriptions of all winners over the course of the next several days at thecharlotteweekly.com.
Readers for each publication are encouraged in the spring to vote for their favorite companies in upwards of 100 categories, such as Best Burger, Best Consignment Store, Best Nail Salon and Best Dog Trainer.
Sometimes after we publish these lists, we get questions from owners of up-and-coming businesses about how they can win these awards. One contributing factor is that some companies will encourage their customers or social media followers to vote. However, some of our winners don’t have websites or social media. They put everything they have into what they do best.
We’re always looking for suggestions. If you have an idea for a business category you’d like to see included in the next Best of the Weeklies campaign, let me know by emailing justin@cmgweekly.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.