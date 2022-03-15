MONROE – The City of Monroe Engineering Department has retained a contractor to replace the stormwater pipes under Phifer Street between Few and Cherry streets.
This section of Phifer Street will be closed beginning March 21 and will remain closed until the pipe installation and roadway restoration are complete.
Barring weather delays or unforeseen circumstances, all work should be completed by the first week in April.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area during construction and take alternate routes when possible. Access to property owners in the immediate work area will be maintained.
Call the engineering department at 704-282-4537 for details.
