MONROE – Colette Hagan, of Perfect Fit Cleaning Services LLC, won the Union County Minority Business Makeover Contest organized by the Union County Chamber and South Piedmont Community College’s Small Business Center.
Hagan will receive a prize package that includes up to 50 hours of professional services from consultants to help her business transform and grow.
Consultants include TL Turner Group, Digimatiq Marketing, Groopwork, Effició and Employers Advantage.
“We all look forward to working with her as she leverages these resources to grow her business,” said Pat Kahle, president/CEO of the Union County Chamber.
Hagan's entry was selected by a selection committee including José Alvarez and Carlos Zepeda (Prospera), Sergio Castello (Wingate University), Linda Hughes (The Women’s Business Center of Charlotte) and Fedder Williams (South Piedmont).
“We know not all businesses have equal access to resources and networks to grow their business,” said Renee Hode, director of the South Piedmont Small Business Center. “Through this contest, we are delighted to expand opportunity to Perfect Fit Cleaning Services LLC to help the business get noticed, grow and create jobs in our community.”
