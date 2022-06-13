INDIAN TRAIL – Porter Ridge graduate Audrey Ansel estimates that if she had a dollar for everytime she heard the word “unprecedented” during the pandemic, tuition at Ohio University would be paid.
“We were living in unprecedented times, experiencing an unprecedented pandemic and trudging forward through unprecedented circumstances,” Ansel said. “Unprecedented quickly became synonymous with ‘we don’t really know,’ as it seemed to be the answer given whenever questions were asked.”
But Ansel reminded classmates during the school’s June 7 commencement ceremony that they learned new skills, such as adaptability, thinking outside the box, communicating in new ways, patience, compassion and not taking anything for granted.
“We had to get used to not having all the answers and not always knowing what would come next,” Ansel said. “But here we are two years later and what comes next is up to us.”
Principal Kim Fisenne said that Porter Ridge’s 369 graduates earned $8.1 million in four-year scholarships. Half of them are attending four-year colleges, 35% are off to two-year colleges , 12% are beginning their careers and 3% are enlisting in the military.
She described them as an incredible group of students with school spirit, exemplary character and achievement, and resilient force. Her departing words to students revolved around impact.
“The opportunities to impact your life and those around you are present everyday, but it’s your choice to seize that opportunity that creates the impact,” Fisenne said. “My wish for you is that when you lay your head down each night to rest, you can name one person or event that you impacted that day. I hope that you’re proud of each impact. If not, make a change.”
