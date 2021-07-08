On a recent Saturday morning, I went to an art fair. Under the dappled shade of the trees, Rhonda Kremer’s abstract paintings shone a gentle light that immediately grabbed my attention. I was so attracted to the colors.
After a short conversation, I learned that Rhonda is a person with stories, and it was some painful experiences that led her to paint. She is also a musician and songwriter who released her first CD album in 2020.
Being curious about her stories, I asked to interview her.
Rhonda has worked with music all her life. She was a music teacher after earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education. After nine years as a public school music teacher, she taught private piano lessons and had her own piano studio teaching business.
Her life was nice and peaceful until an unfortunate trauma happened to her and her family: her 28-year-old son, Jordan. took his life. Rhonda’s heart broke. In an instant, almost all her joy and happiness disappeared with the loss of her son. For a long period of time, grief was all she could feel.
“I get to decide how I suffer, so I chose to get it out through art,” she said.
Art has the effect of healing. After Jordan left, Rhonda created her first album called “Gratitude.” She said in the album notes, “I am grateful that I got to be Jordan’s mom and hopeful that this music will shed light on suicide and help erase the stigma.”
Aside from music, painting is another art form that she found as healing for her. She feels like her son lives on in her always but especially when she paints.
“I had the courage to paint after Jordan needed to go,” she said. “One day, I woke up and decided I needed to just play with color!”
Although she always wanted to paint since she was a little girl, Rhonda had never painted before. Soon after Jordan’s loss, her friend Melissa showed up at her front door and just hugged her while she cried and cried.
A few days later, Melissa dropped off some paints, a canvas and some brushes in a big brown shopping bag. She is an artist herself and a life coach for Rhonda and thought it might be healing for her to paint.
After staring at those art supplies for some days, Rhonda ordered some palette knives and started swiping paint on a canvas in a carefree way.
“It felt so good to release my tears, my anger and my grief through the paint. It’s like I am painting my grief,” she said, pausing for a moment. “Grief is a part of love. When you grieve hard it means you have loved hard.”
It has been a difficult journey for her, but she found her way out of some of the pain. Rhonda has made it through some tough times with the paintings she created, and now she can’t wait to get up early in the morning, take her coffee to her little art studio and create something that she feels needs to come out. She told me, sometimes she can’t stop painting only to break for food.
“Today I had a total breakdown and cried tons, but then later on I had a great idea that involved a blend of colors to use for the leaves of the painting and I quickly started painting again,” she said. “Now I feel happy inside, which is the title of one of the songs on my album.”
Painting has helped her to get back to a more positive lifestyle again, and it’s also helped her to realize that color is what really intrigues her.
“Colors make me happy,” she said with a smile.
She also knits dishcloths that match the colors of the paintings sometimes.
Rhonda sometimes feels like painting is a similar process to baking a cake.
“I love to use golden heavy body acrylics because they are so buttery! They are like frosting,” she said. “I love to blend colors with my palette knives. It’s so fun! I try not to judge myself because I want to show that true beauty lies in imperfection. The more imperfect the more beautiful.”
Although her works are mostly abstract, you can find many representational elements in her paintings. Her favorite subjects to paint are music notes and dragonflies. For her, dragonflies represent change, courage, strength, rebirth and renewal.
“I paint dragonflies because they have appeared to me to show me that Jordan is right with me,” she said. “He watches over me sometimes as a hawk, sometimes as a dragonfly. Dragonflies represent our move into the light.”
Rhonda’s positive attitude toward life is also shown in many other aspects of her life. She loves plants in her home and truly believes they help clean the air. She has a lot of pothos in her art studio to absorb paint fumes.
From the interview and my interactions with her, I found that she is a great mom and a great person. I believe Jordan is very proud of her when he looks at her from heaven.
In all the artist interviews I have done, artists do art either because it’s their passion or they just feel like doing it, but in this interview it was quite different. By talking to Rhonda, I discovered a new way to look at art. I learned that art truly has the effect of healing, and that’s why art therapy works. When you look at art from this perspective, the perfection of an artwork doesn’t matter anymore. When you heal your heart and soul by expressing what you want to express using whatever art material you want to use, the artwork is already beautiful enough, because as Rhonda said, “Imperfection is perfection.”
