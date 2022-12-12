MONROE – An overturned tractor trailer spilled various meat products into a parking lot this morning at the 3200 block of West U.S. 74, according to the City of Monroe.
The tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on U.S. 74 when it ran a red light at the John Moore Road intersection at 6:57 a.m., according to the city. The tractor trailer collided with a vehicle, left the roadway and overturned in the parking lot.
Both drivers sustained minor injuries.
