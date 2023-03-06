Because of unchecked high-density overdevelopment here in western Union County, our infrastructure is failing, particularly roads. Traffic is a nightmare, and most schools are well-above capacity.
Area flooding issues are affecting the county sewer system, which went over capacity in 2021.
In fact, flooding caused a wastewater overflow in Waxhaw recently.
Union County issued this statement: “The loss of approximately 6,800 gallons of wastewater and approximately 6,500 gallons entering East Fork Twelve Mile Creek. The overflow began at approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 and was contained by 1:55 p.m. Staff determined this overflow was the result of heavy rain.”
Union County is currently expanding its 12 Mile Creek Facility, which will increase sewer capacity in western Union County. Is more high-density development headed to our area to pay for this project? If so, how exactly will failing roads, packed schools and other infrastructure keep up?
When will politicians realize, we don’t just have a sewer capacity problem? These problems weren’t caused by developers, they were caused by irresponsible political decisions.
Residents understand the advantages of growth. However, residents will not tolerate any growth concepts that downgrade their quality of life.
There were warning signs, years ago. In 2014, Union County was handed its comprehensive plan. On page 15 of the 2014 plan, the county was pointedly warned regarding roads and infrastructure:
“Such rapid growth and the resultant boom in development can bring substantial benefits to the community, but also has the potential to create large infrastructural problems. Historically, Union County was characterized by rural and agricultural development. With this in mind, many of the highways in the county were originally intended to be two-lane farm roads. New development, however, has transformed many of these once-country roads to major transportation corridors, creating problems with capacity and safety.”
Fast forward to 2023. We have a mess here in western Union County.
As an example, let’s look at the current situation on Cuthbertson Road. A few years ago, amid the height of the pandemic, the Union County Board of Commissioners gave approval to dump more high-density development and projects in an area that was already bursting at the seams.
And it’s not just the traffic on Cuthbertson Road. The area is downright dangerous. The road shoulder has fallen away, as huge trucks traverse in and around the work sites.
Residents are now complaining about potholes ruining their vehicles. With two large schools on Cuthbertson Road, UCPS buses use this area every school day.
You see, it doesn’t matter if a huge development is 55 and older. It’s the sheer vehicle volume and using outdated traffic studies that cause issues on roads like Cuthbertson.
While Cuthbertson Road is eligible for federal road funding, there is no guarantee funding would be granted.
Union County does not fund our roads. This has been said from the commissioner’s dais many times. The community understands that.
But we also understand that it was the county that greenlighted some of the most egregious projects along Cuthbertson Road and in other unincorporated areas. Let’s face it, putting 300 or 600 high-density homes (including 55 and older) on collapsing country roads, at a time when commissioners were being specifically warned of dwindling infrastructure, was reckless.
You don’t run out of sewer or road capacity overnight. There is much responsibility at the county level.
Same goes for the Town of Waxhaw. Cuthbertson Road feeds into Providence Road, which is probably the worst roadway thoroughfare in the entire county. The infrastructure walls are literally closing in around Waxhaw, as their leaders consider further unsustainable high-density development. Also, the Town of Waxhaw is considering new subdivisions that would pile additional density onto both Cuthbertson Road and Providence Road.
These decisions could also affect school assignments. The Town of Waxhaw claims it’s “illegal” to stop development. This reasoning could soon put both residents and parents of UCPS children in a very precarious position.
The Union County Board of Education has sent alarming impact statements, regarding local school capacity, to both the county and the Town of Waxhaw. A demographer is scheduled to report findings to the school board regarding capacity in the coming months. Years of allowing unrestrained high-density overdevelopment always had consequences for our schools.
Then we have our local leaders in Raleigh. When will our state representatives and the N.C. Department of Transportation start delivering real road dollars for Union County? Pacification with roundabouts through the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization won’t solve any of these issues.
Do our state representatives not know about these issues plaguing our infrastructure? Do they not see this or drive on these roads? If not, why?
Our county commissioners, state representatives, local municipalities and school board had better start working together. Quickly. The disconnect and “not my problem” mentality between the entities has cost us dearly. The damage is now done.
Overdevelopment has ruined our infrastructure.
