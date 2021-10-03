WEDDINGTON – The Optimist Club of Weddington has launched a photography contest to encourage students to display their creativity through a camera lens.
Students will submit one photo they feel represents one line from the Optimist Creed. They will explain in a few sentences how their photo represents the line they chose.
The competition is open to high school seniors in Union County. The contest will run through Oct. 20.
The Weddington Optimist Club will judge the student’s work based on content and creativity to determine the winner. The top two winners will receive cash awards of $150 and $100. In addition, there will be a fan vote on the Optimist Club’s Instagram account. The one receiving the most likes will receive a $50 cash award.
“As they prepare for their future, this contest will encourage students to think creatively” Chairperson Gabriella Dunkle said. “In this way, our club hopes to bring out the best in each of them and help them achieve their goals for the future.”
Contact Gabriella Dunkel at Photography@weddington-optimist.org or visit www.weddington-optimist.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.