MATTHEWS – OPENFIBER will bring its 100% fiber-to-the-home network to Union County.
The network will connect over 50,000 homes in the county including Indian Trail, Marvin, Monroe, Stallings, Weddington, Wesley Chapel and Waxhaw.
“We are thrilled to announce our expansion in Union County and look forward to bringing gigabit capacity to residents all while delivering the best customer experience,” said Mark Woytisek, OPENFIBER’s head of sales and marketing.
OPENFIBER is an infrastructure platform providing internet users with access to next-generation technologies.
Residents interested in OPENFIBER services can visit www.openfiberusa.com to express interest and receive updates on construction. Residents typically receive communication via email and mail about activity in their neighborhood prior to construction
