INDIAN TRAIL – Olivia Reardon will serve as grand marshal of Indian Trail’s annual July 4 Parade.
Olivia was diagnosed with stage four alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma of the paranasal sinuses, a rare soft tissue cancer. She endured 66 weeks of chemotherapy and 28 rounds of radiation before finally being able to ring the cancer-free bell at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital this spring.
Olivia’s battle with pediatric cancer inspired her parents to create the OliviaStrong Foundation, a nonprofit committed to raising awareness and finding a cure to end childhood cancer. The OliviaStrong Foundation presented a $500,000 gift to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital last year at the hospital’s golf tournament.
“I’m very proud to be a part of the Indian Trail community,” Olivia said. “People have been very much supportive of me during my fight against cancer. I can’t thank everyone enough. It means a lot to me to be the grand marshal. I'm very grateful for it. I’m very excited for the float and can’t wait to toss candy to people. I’m also excited that I get to have my friends and family with me and that they get to share in the experience with me while we celebrate the Fourth of July.”
The parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. July 4 at Post Office Drive. Floats will travel one mile down Indian Trail Road to Old Monroe Road, where the parade will end.
Attendees will see floats, vehicles and walking groups from first responders, businesses, Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, VFW and American Legion, and the Indian Trail mayor and town council. Plus, there will be lots of candy. The parade is being sponsored by Samson Tree LLC.
Parking will be available at Chestnut Square Park, the Indian Trail Town Hall and Crossing Paths Park. Additional spots will be available along the route to watch the parade.
“The town has had some wonderful and very deserving grand marshals over the years, but Olivia and her family have truly touched my heart,” Mayor David Cohn said. “She is an inspiration to us all. Not only did she face cancer head-on, but she and her family also started the OliviaStrong Foundation to help find a cure for childhood cancer. Cancer is something no one should have to face, especially not kids. I’m honored to have Olivia as our grand marshal and help bring awareness to the OliviaStrong Foundation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.