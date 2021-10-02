MONROE – Voter registration applications received by the Union County Board of Elections office or postmarked by the Oct. 8 deadline are accepted as valid applications for the Nov. 2 Municipal Elections.
Voters not registered by the deadline may register and vote during one-stop early voting only. One-stop early voting for the Nov. 2 Municipal Elections begins at the Monroe Library Griffin Room on Oct. 14 and ends Oct. 30. Same-day registrants at early voting must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of residence by presenting any of the following showing the voter’s name and current address:
North Carolina driver’s license;
Other photo identification issued by a government agency;
A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address; or
A current college/university photo identification card paired with a current roster prepared by the college/university and transmitted to the county board of elections office, which lists all students residing in campus housing facilities.
Residents can register to vote online at the North Carolina DMV’s website at https://www.ncdot.gov/.
Residents can also print a voter registration application from the Union County Board of Elections website at https://unioncountyncelections.gov/registration. Once completed, the application must be signed and mailed to Board of Elections, PO Box 1106, Monroe, NC 28111 or returned in-person at 316-B E. Windsor Street in Monroe.
Call the Union County Board of Elections at 704-283-3809 or email union.boe@ncsbe.gov for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.