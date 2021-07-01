WINSTON-SALEM – Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Anthony Hamilton will headline Novant Health's upcoming Welcome Back Fest on July 24 at Romare Bearden Park in Charlotte.
Novant Health is hosting the street festival to mark the progress made in the fight against COVID-19. The free event aims to support diverse businesses, honor healthcare heroes and celebrate milestones reached with the help of the community.
“Being a part of Novant Health’s Welcome Back Festival is such an honor,” Hamilton said. “I believe in the work that Novant Health is doing and the care they have for our communities. This says a lot about their heart and integrity.”
No registration or tickets are required for the event. The first 1,000 people with proof of vaccination are eligible to receive a $10 food voucher for use with food vendors on-site. Vaccinations will be available at the event for both walk-ins and with advance registration. Anyone can register to get their vaccine at WelcomeBackFest.com.
Novant Health will also hold the festival next month in Wilmington and Winston-Salem.
“We are excited to announce the site locations of our three street festivals, which are designed to celebrate how far we’ve come and the people who have helped get us to where we are,” said Kati Everett, Novant Health’s chief communications officer. “We’re also delighted to work with Anthony who has been a champion for health and safety during the pandemic, first by collaborating with Novant Health last year to spread important messaging about how to stay safe andhealthy during the pandemic and now as the headliner for Welcome Back Fest.”
In addition to Hamilton, there will be games and entertainment for people of all ages. Novant Health continues to accept applications from local entertainers and food truck vendors to participate in the events:
Entertainers of all backgrounds are invited to apply at welcomebackfest2021.com/entertainers/. Food truck vendors are invited to apply at welcomebackfest2021.com/food-trucks/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.