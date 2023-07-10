MONROE – Nine more candidates have emerged for the 2023 election, according to the Union County Board of Elections.
July 10 marked the second day of candidate filing, attracting the likes of Indian Trail Mayor David Cohn and Wesley Chapel Mayor Amanda Fuller.
Cohn, a long-time town commissioner, was appointed as Indian Trail mayor in February 2022 after the passing of Michael Alvarez. Fuller took on the role of acting mayor of Wesley Chapel in March 2020 and won an uncontested race in the 2021 election.
Council races in Monroe and Lake Park each saw three candidates.
D.J. Beckwith, David Dotson and Parker Mills Jr. filed for the three available Monroe City Council seats.
Beckwith, who works as community engagement and security at Shining Light Baptist Church in Monroe, serves as a member of the city's public safety committee and as a precinct chair for the Union County GOP.
Dotson, who ran for Monroe City Council in 2021, has served on the Monroe Planning Board and Charlotte Monroe Executive Airport Commission.
Mills served as a Union County commissioner in the early 2000s but opted not to seek reelection in 2010. He ran again in 2022 but did not advance past the Republican primary.
Elliot Engstrom, James Record and Joe Scaldara are running for the three open seats on the Lake Park Village Council.
Scaldara has served on the council since 2019. Record joined the council in 2017 but opted to campaign for mayor in 2021, losing to David Cleveland. Engstrom, a former deputy county attorney for Cleveland County, serves on the Lake Park Planning Board.
Gene Price is running for reelection as Unionville commissioner.
Union County Weekly highlighted 19 candidates who filed on July 8, the first day of filing, as well as the seats that are available for each town in a previous story.
