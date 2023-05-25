WAXHAW – Waxhaw Police Chief Gregg Collins highlighted the work of Detective Alex Ng during the May 23 meeting of the Waxhaw Board of Commissioners.
Ng retired in 2014 after 21 years with the New York City Police Department and moved his family to Waxhaw. During his time with the NYPD, Ng started out in patrol with the street crimes unit in 1993 and became a detective in 1999. He also spent seven years investigating adult and child sex crimes with the special victims squad.
Retirement was short-lived for Ng. He started out in patrol with the Waxhaw Police Department in 2015 and worked his way up to detective in 2018.
Policing in Waxhaw has led to some unique experiences for Ng, like the time he helped a fisherman remove a 40-pound snapping turtle from his net. He has also been seen passing out stickers and badges to kids, helping a stranded motorist and being a friendly face on the police force.
Ng stays current with his training, having earned certificates from the North Carolina Justice Academy and N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission.
“The thing we have to keep working on is maintaining our level of crime because when we do have something that happens, we have people like Alex and the patrol officers that can jump right on it,” Collins said.
Collins said he can think of three or four cases since he’s been in town (he joined the Waxhaw Police Department in 2022) in which a suspect was caught, interviewed by a detective and placed in jail within 48 hours.
“That really helps keep keep the lid on the crime,” Collins said. “People know if you want to commit crime, don't come to Waxhaw to do it.”
Public Services has new staffers
Waxhaw Public Services Director Todd Matthews has added two new employees to his stable.
Grason Wilson recently started as a maintenance technician. Matthews said Wilson comes to work and leaves for home with a smile on his face. He very eager to learn.
Brandon Helms joined the town as a fleet mechanic. Matthews said Helms is not afraid to jump into a project.
