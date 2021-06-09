WEDDINGTON – The Union County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a sports car from the home of former Carolina Panthers player Thomas Davis.
Deputies arrived at the gated Stratford on Providence neighborhood at 5:25 a.m. June 8 to find a McLaren 720S crashed in front of a home. Davis and his wife, who live less than a mile away from the crash, were at the scene.
Detectives believe the suspects, described as two young black males, rummaged through several unlocked vehicles in the driveway before gaining access to the garage where the McLaren was parked.
Davis posted photos and videos of the males going through his stuff on Instagram.
“If any of you recognize either one of these idiots that decided it was good idea to come into my home and go through all of my cars and even steal and wreck my McLaren,” Davis wrote on Instagram. “I’m offering a cash reward for anyone that can help identify who these guys are!”
The suspects drove the vehicle out of the garage and were traveling toward Providence Road when the crash occurred.
Detectives are investigating the possibility that the McLaren crashed into a getaway vehicle the suspects used in the crime.
Davis reported two firearms were stolen from one of the unlocked vehicles in the driveway.
