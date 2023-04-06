MONROE – South Piedmont Community College welcomes four new trustees to its board following appointments from Gov. Roy Cooper and the Anson County Board of Education.
Cooper appointed Deborah Davis, Hunt Gwyn and Robert Shivers. The Anson County Board of Education appointed Michael Freeman, the retired superintendent of Anson County Schools.
South Piedmont President Maria Pharr said this “represents an exciting opportunity to show new community segments what our college has to offer. But most importantly, we get the opportunity to welcome new voices and ideas to the table at a very exciting time for our college.”
The board consists of 14 members. Most are appointed by the governor as well as county commissioners and school boards in Anson and Union counties. South Piedmont’s Student Government Association president serves as an ex-officio member.
“Anytime we have a transition in leadership, it presents new ways of looking at how South Piedmont can continue offering quality education to the entire community,” said Bill Norwood, who chairs the board.
Davis is an Anson County resident who retired from Anson County Schools after a 37-year career as a teacher, assistant principal, principal of the Anson County Early College and director of secondary education. Davis takes over the remaining term for the late Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid.
Freeman recently retired from Anson County Schools after a 39-year career with the school district, including seven years as superintendent. His term ends June 30, 2025.
Gwyn recently retired after three years as a Superior Court judge for Union County and several years on the bench as a Chief District Court judge. His term ends June 30, 2026.
Shivers brings 10 years of experience as a leader in the nonprofit sector and works as a procurement manager for the American Red Cross. His term ends June 2024.
