New Town Elementary students shine during art show

WESLEY CHAPEL – Eight New Town Elementary art students were honored May 15 by the Village of Wesley Chapel for their artistic interpretations of the question: “When you think of the Village of Wesley Chapel, what comes to mind?”
This inaugural art contest was part of this year’s recognition of the village’s quarter-century anniversary. Events and recognitions are being held throughout the year. The New Town Elementary’s kindergarten through fifth-grade students were allowed to, but not limited to, use paint, draw with pencils, markers or crayons to demonstrate their visions.
A panel of nine judges chose eight winners from the 25 submissions: four in the K-3 category and four in the fourth and fifth grades.
Students and their parents attended a reception at town hall where Wesley Chapel Mayor Amanda Fuller awarded the ribbons to the winning artists.
“We have some very talented students here tonight,” Fuller told parents. “Our judges had a very difficult time choosing only one winner per category.”
The first-place winners are fourth-grader Emma Pandiscia who won in the fourth- and fifth-grade category, and third-grader Hadley Rose Wise who took first place in the K-3 category.
“This recognition means a lot to the students,” New Town art teacher Danell Kearns said. “They have been talking about it all week. We really appreciate the village honoring our students like this.”
Wesley Chapel will hold a 25th anniversary event at Dogwood Park on July 15, the actual anniversary of the village’s incorporation.
