MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that a two-month narcotics investigation recently resulted in the arrest of a Monroe resident.
Investigators made a traffic stop and found a trafficking quantity of narcotics in the possession of Lauren B. Taylor, 27, of Monroe.
Deputies arrested Taylor on charges of felony trafficking in opium/heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances, and felony possession of methamphetamine. Taylor received a secured bond of $210,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.