Mrs. Claus, who kinda looks like Robin Barron-Golobish, brought good tidings, cheer and 1,460 stockings with goodies to the single Marines and Sailors who can’t go home for the holidays at MCAS Cherry Point and Camp Lejeune.
This is the fifth year for this morale-boosting holiday event.
Heritage Funeral Homes, Union West Rotary, Team Chevrolet Swansboro and the James B. Crump VFW Post 2423 in Indian Trail were the major donors with support from other groups such as Indian Trail United Methodist Church, Unionville Lions Club and many community members.
Mrs. Claus and her team were Robin and Samuel Golobish, Kris Sowards, Tim Woods and Nancy Rybka. There were 1,460 filled stockings with a variety of goodies, such as stress balls, sewing kits, back-scratchers, brain teasers and beef jerky.
Chaplain Lambertson, of MCAS Cherry Point, and Chaplain Jeff Perry, of Camp Lejeune, both said the project elevates the spirits of the Marines and Sailors and demonstrates that a community cares about them.
