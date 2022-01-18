MONROE – The city supports a N.C. Department of Transportation project that would add left turn lanes on eastbound U.S. 74 at N.C. 200 as well as extend dual northbound lanes on N.C. 200 from U.S. 74 to Sutherland Avenue.
The NCDOT has been funding the project up to this point with spot mobility and resurfacing dollars, but needed the city to send a resolution to meet statutory requirements to secure additional funding due to recent project overruns, according to a staff memo from Engineering Director Sarah McAllister. The Monroe City Council approved a resolution Jan. 11.
Council member Angelia James also requested staff invite the NCDOT to give a presentation updating them on area road projects.
