MONROE – Anita Plater was overcome with emotion expressing her heartfelt gratitude as she came face to face with the firefighters that saved her life from an apartment fire.
Twenty 20 Monroe firefighters responded to an apartment fire around 8 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 1400 block of Fairley Avenue. Crews encountered heavy smoke and fire coming out of the middle apartment of the three-unit building. Firefighters received reports there may have been occupants trapped in two of the three units.
Captain Keith Starnes and his crew made entry into apartment B with a thermal imaging camera to search through the smoke and quickly found Plater unconscious but breathing on the floor.
Firefighters reported the fire was spreading from its room of origin and was beginning to roll across the ceiling above them as they were rescuing Plater. She was transported to Atrium Main in Charlotte with serious injuries and treated for smoke inhalation.
Plater and her aunt visited Fire Station 1 on Dec. 1 to meet three of her four rescuers: Starnes and firefighters Josh Hawk and Chad Aldridge. The fourth firefighter, Capt. Charlie Porter, was off duty.
Plater said all she could remember from that night was trying to find a way out of the apartment.
"Oh Lord, I’m going to die in a fire,” she recalled thinking. “I’m going to die.”
Plater told firefighters on Dec. 1: "I love y’all so much. I am so grateful! [Y'all are] the only reason why I stand in front of y’all right now, and if there’s anything I can do please let me know. God Bless y’all.”
Starnes said a situation like this is what the brave men and women of the Monroe Fire Department train for every day. He said the opportunity to meet someone they rescued is a once-in-a career experience that many firefighters never have.
"I’m just glad that we were there and to get to meet the person we helped is always a benefit," Starnes said.
Firefighter Josh Hawk was right behind Starnes during the rescue. He and another firefighter dragged Plater 15 to 20 feet to safety as heavy smoke and flames billowed out of the apartment. Hawk said all he could think about was getting Plater out.
Immediately after the rescue, he and other firefighters went to work knocking down the flames.
"That’s what we’re here to do,” Hawk said. “We are here for them. Getting to see [Plater] here was absolutely wonderful. Firefighters don’t get to do that very often.”
Monroe Fire Chief Ron Fowler said time was critical in this incident and the quick actions by firefighters involved and God’s grace saved Plater's life.
"This was a team effort by all B-shift firefighters involved,” Fowler said. ”I commend each of them for their actions.”
Fowler said those involved in the rescue will be formally recognized at a later time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.