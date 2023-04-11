Monroe unveils sparkly new bark park

MONROE – Monroe Parks and Recreation recently renovated Sunset Park to include a new dog park, a new picnic shelter and refurbished outdoor basketball courts.
Sunset Park is next to Walter Bickett Stadium at 306 West Sunset Drive and serves as the home of the Monroe Parks and Recreation Youth Baseball League.
“Sunset Park used to be primarily for our baseball program, but now we’ve expanded it to provide amenities that make it a destination for our community families, and their pets, to enjoy a beautiful park in the heart of our city,” said Ryan Jones, parks and recreation director.
The new dog park includes a fenced-off area for dogs of all sizes to run and play off-leash, a leashing station and pet-friendly drinking fountains. The new picnic shelter is similar to those at other city parks. It is available to be rented for picnics, parties and gatherings.
The outdoor basketball courts have been resurfaced and painted with an outline of North Carolina along with the city’s logo. The surface area has also been expanded from three half courts to two full courts.
