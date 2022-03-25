MONROE – The City of Monroe Construction Division will replace 1,120 linear feet of existing two-inch steel water main along Sanford Street between West Talleyrand Avenue and Pate Street.
The improvement will enhance water service to customers in this area.
Construction activities are scheduled to begin on or around April 11 and are anticipated to end by May 12.
Temporary road closures may be necessary within the project limits with the exception to local residents and businesses. Collection of garbage and deliveries will continue.
There may be a short-term interruption to water service during construction of the new water main. The water resources department will make every effort to notify customers in advance.
Call 704-282-4601 for details.
