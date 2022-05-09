MONROE – The City of Monroe Construction Division will replace 625 feet of two-inch steel water main along Oak Hill Drive from 1106 Oak Hill Drive to the end of the Oak Hill Drive cul-de-sac.
The improvement will enhance water service to customers in the area. Construction is scheduled to span from May 23 to June 23.
Temporary road closures may be necessary within the project limits, except for local residents and businesses.
Collection of garbage and residential/commercial deliveries will continue.
There may be a short-term interruption to water service during construction of the new water main. The water resources department will notify customers in advance. Damaged/disturbed items will be restored or replaced at the end of the project.
Call the City of Monroe Water Resources Department at 704-282-4601 with any questions.
