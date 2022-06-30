MONROE – The Water Resources Construction Division will replace sanitary sewer mains in the street rights-of-way on the following streets:
• South Beasley Street from Houston Street to Hudson Street
• South Church Street from East Barden Street to East Greene Street
• West Windsor Street from North Washington Street to North Crawford Street
Weather permitting, work will begin July 25 and take five weeks to complete.
Temporary road closures will be necessary within the project limits.
Call the City of Monroe Water Resources Department at 704-282-4601 with any questions.
