MONROE – The Water Resources Construction Division will be replacing sanitary sewer mains in the street right-of-way on the following streets:
• South Beasley Street from Houston Street to Hudson Street
• South Church Street from East Hudson Street to East Greene Street
• West Windsor Street from North Washington Street to North Crawford Street
• South West Street from West Windsor Street to West Talleyrand
• Windburn Street from East Franklin Street to Page Street
• Winchester Avenue from John Street to Hill Street
• King Street from Skyway Drive to Concord Avenue
• East Park Drive from Curtis Street to Dove Street
Weather permitting, work will begin Aug. 22 and will take approximately 15 weeks to complete.
Temporary road closures will be necessary within the project limits. The city suggests alternate routes be considered. Emergency service vehicle access will be provided at all times. Normal collection of garbage and residential/commercial deliveries will continue.
All damaged or disturbed items will be restored or replaced at the end of the project.
Call the City of Monroe Water Resources Department at 704-282-4601 with any questions.
