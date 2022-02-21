MONROE – The City of Monroe Water Resources Department has announced the opening schedule for its lakes.
Lake Twitty and Lake Monroe are scheduled to open March 1 and Lake Lee will be opening March 2.
The open season will run from March 1 to Nov. 1 (which may be adjusted to weather other factors). Hours of operations are generally sunrise to sunset and can be confirmed by checking with the lake inspector stations at each lake or by checking “Lake Hours of Operations” at http://water.monroenc.org/.
No activities are allowed on the lakes except for boating and fishing during operating hours and when an inspector is on duty.
Call the water resource department at 704-282-4601 for details.
